Aamir Khan And Vijay Sethupathi To Come Together For Lal Singh Chaddha?

When powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi was in Melbourne recently attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where he received the 'Best Actor' award for his stupendous performance in the Tamil movie Super Deluxe, the actor had revealed that he was in talks with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for a movie.

Now, rumours are rife that the said collaboration is for the superstar's next outing in Hindi, Lal Singh Chaddha. It is being speculated that while Aamir is stepping into the role of Tom Hanks from the original Forest Gump, Vijay Sethupathi would be seen as his friend.

If anyone recalls the original, Mykelti Williamson had played the role of Tom Hanks's friend Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue, which was quite pivotal to the plot. There is a strong buzz that the makers are planning the friend's character as a Tamilian, so that Vijay Sethupathi would naturally fit into the narrative.

The movie is also touted to have the 1984 Sikh riots incorporated into the plot. However, this hasn't been confirmed by the makers.

Lal Singh Chaddha is an important film for Aamir Khan considering that it comes after the box office dud Thugs of Hindoston. Having an actor of Vijay Sethupathi's calibre could boost the film in many ways. However, an official confirmation regarding any of this is to yet to come up.

Advait Chnadan, who directed the Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, is helming Lal Singh Chaddha. While the pre-production work is underway, the shooting is expected to begin soon.

So, what do you have to say about two powerhouse talents coming together? Are you as excited as we are? Let us know in the comments below.