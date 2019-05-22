Abhishek Bachchan Was EXTREMELY FURIOUS At Vivek Oberoi's Tweet At Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Last two days have been hard for Abhishek Bachchan as his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got dragged into a controversial tweet all because of Vivek Oberoi. The tweet, which was shared by Vivek Oberoi was not only bad in taste but also it was every bit offensive. According to TOI, Abhishek was furious at Vivek Oberoi for sharing such a tweet and putting the dignity of Aishwarya in danger.
Aishwarya Calmed Down Abhishek
TOI reports that Abhishek Bachchan lost it completely after learning about Vivek Oberoi's obnoxious tweet and when he reached out to Aishwarya Rai on call, the latter calmed him down and asked him to give it a royal ignore.
Why Aishwarya Asked Abhishek To Ignore Vivek's Tweet?
Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was smart enough to understand the cheap publicity stunt of Vivek Oberoi. Hence, the actress asked her hubby to not give undue publicity.
Abhishek, who's known for his calmness, kept Aishwarya's advice in mind and apparently, that's why he refrained from sharing any tweet regarding Vivek.
On The Other Side, Vivek Has Taken Down The Tweet
Initially, Vivek Oberoi tried to play it cool despite being slammed for his tweet and was quoted as saying, "People are asking me to apologise. I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done.
If I have done something wrong, I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."
Vivek Has Apologized As Well!
After playing cool, soon Vivek realized that his publicity stunt has backfired at him, he ended up deleting the tweet and also apologized for the same saying, "Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies tweet deleted."
On the work front, Vivek Oberoi will be next seen in PM Narendra Modi. The film is all set to hit the theatres this Friday i.e., May 24, 2019.