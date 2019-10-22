Why Did Abhishek Bachchan Yell At The Paparazzi While He Was Out With Amitabh And Jaya?

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan reprimanded the paparazzi and hell broke loose. Netizens were clueless about what irked Mr Bachchan? He had written in his blog, "Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation .. ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale .." (sic)

For the unversed, from the past few days, rumours were rife that Amitabh Bachchan has not been keeping well, and the actor got hospitalised for the same. However, Big B quashed all the rumours around his health and also shared a picture with Aaradhya on his blog, confirming that he is safe and sound.

Apparently, Big B visited the hospital for a regular check-up and while coming out, he got surrounded by the paparazzi. An eyewitness says, "Abhishek Bachchan was seated next to the driver while Jaya Ji was in the rear seat with Amit Ji. That's when a photographer as well as a videographer, in their zeal to get some good frontal visuals of them, came right in front of the moving vehicle and were almost knocked down."

"Had it not been for Abhishek, who yelled loudly and had the driver slow down, one of the two would have certainly met with an accident. That was the last thing that the Bachchans would have wanted."

Apparently, owing to the same reason, Big B had warned the paparazzi via his blog and asked them to maintain the code of professionalism.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.