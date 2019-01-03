 »   »   »  After 2.0, Shankar To Collaborate With Hrithik Roshan For Another Sci-fi Movie?

Hrithik Roshan & Shankar Met Recently

Reports state that Hrithik Roshan and Shankar recently met in Mumbai and the director narrated the story to the actor.

Hrithik Roshan Is Impressed With The Story

As per reports, Hrithik Roshan is super impressed with the story and is keen to be a part of it. However, he has not signed on the dotted lines yet.

Pre-production Has Already Started!

The pre-production of Shankar's upcoming sci-fi movie has already started and the director is working according to Hrithik Roshan's available dates.

Hrithik Roshan Was Shankar's First Choice In 2.0

Even before signing Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan in 2.0, Shankar had Hrithik Roshan in mind while writing the script and he was his first choice. However, fate had other choices and the role was bagged by Akshay Kumar, who did a tremendous job in the movie.

Hrithik Roshan Has A Ball Of A Time In 2019

Hrithik Roshan has his hands full currently as he's shooting for his upcoming movie Super 30 and after it's release, will resume to work in Yash Raj Films banner with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Even Krrish 4 is waiting on the sidelines and now Shanker's sci-fi. Hrithik Roshan is one busy bee in 2019, folks!