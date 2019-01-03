English
After 2.0, Shankar To Collaborate With Hrithik Roshan For Another Sci-fi Movie?

By
    Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 was a superhit at the box office and the VFX was a clear winner, hands down! All the credits goes to none other than the director Shankar, as he crafted a masterpiece at par with Hollywood in terms of graphics and action. It looks like Shankar's hunger for sci-fi movies will never end as reports state that he has approached Hrithik Roshan to star in his upcoming movie, which is of course a sci-fi.

    Hrithik Roshan & Shankar Met Recently

    Reports state that Hrithik Roshan and Shankar recently met in Mumbai and the director narrated the story to the actor.

    Hrithik Roshan Is Impressed With The Story

    As per reports, Hrithik Roshan is super impressed with the story and is keen to be a part of it. However, he has not signed on the dotted lines yet.

    Pre-production Has Already Started!

    The pre-production of Shankar's upcoming sci-fi movie has already started and the director is working according to Hrithik Roshan's available dates.

    Hrithik Roshan Was Shankar's First Choice In 2.0

    Even before signing Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan in 2.0, Shankar had Hrithik Roshan in mind while writing the script and he was his first choice. However, fate had other choices and the role was bagged by Akshay Kumar, who did a tremendous job in the movie.

    Hrithik Roshan Has A Ball Of A Time In 2019

    Hrithik Roshan has his hands full currently as he's shooting for his upcoming movie Super 30 and after it's release, will resume to work in Yash Raj Films banner with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Even Krrish 4 is waiting on the sidelines and now Shanker's sci-fi. Hrithik Roshan is one busy bee in 2019, folks!

