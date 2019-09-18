English
    After Divorce With Shweta Rohira And Breakup With Yami Gautam, Pulkit Samrat Dating Kriti Kharbanda?

    If reports are to be believed, actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda might be the new couple in Bollywood town. According to a report in a news daily, the duo's relationship is going strong for the last six months and we hear they are hopelessly in love. The actors have made screen appearances together in Veerey Ki Wedding and the shooting of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, in which they both have acted, recently wrapped up.

    According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Pulkit and Kriti are head over heels in love with each other and have not missed a chance to share their love and spend time together. In fact, Pulkit's new-found love for South Indian food is because of Kriti's love for the cuisine.

    Reports also claim that Kriti brings homemade South Indian food for her dear one on the sets while Pulkit loves to pamper Kriti by sending chocolates and flowers. Very often, she would find them in her caravan after she arrives on the sets. The source was quoted as saying, "They have been offered some more projects together too and are presently shooting for a song for Pagalpanti in Mumbai. Whenever they are shooting together, Pulkit always makes sure to send chocolates or flowers over to Kriti's makeup room before she has turned up at work."

    It is being said that two felt an attraction to each other even when they did their first film together. However, their attraction to each other became stronger during the shoot of Pagalpanti in London. "Kriti and Pulkit would hang out a lot together during the 58-day schedule of the film in London. They live in the same residential complex. She was charmed by his small but thoughtful gestures," a quote of a highly trustable source was mentioned in the daily.

    This proves the rumours involving Pulkit and Yami Gautam wrong.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
