After Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan VOWS To NEVER Work With Priyanka Chopra Again; He's Done With Her!

Salman Is Done With PeeCee

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "We don't know why Priyanka Chopra backed out after requesting for the role. But Bhai (Salman Khan) is done with her. He has moved on for good."

No More Chances Of Seeing Salman & Priyanka Together

The source further added, "Not that it matters to either of them. But it's a pity when relations between two majors stars get so ugly that the chances of them working together are nil."

Not So Long Ago, Atul Agnihotri Had Slammed Priyanka

While speaking about Priyanka's sudden exit from Bharat, the producer of Bharat, Atul Agnihotri had told Pinkvilla, "As a producer, I face challenges everyday. I feel with Salman bhai, nobody looks better than Katrina. There couldn't have been a better time than making a film like Bharat. It's meant to be for them."

'Priyanka Still Hasn't Texted Me'

"Priyanka still hasn't texted me. She never spoke to me about walking out of Bharat. It was a message I received on the set. I was like, 'It's okay, yeh ho gaya. But let's now fix it'.

The news came to me via people. I understand she was getting married and was in love. So, it's okay because that's the bigger decision of her life.''

Was Atul Agnihotri Upset With Priyanka?

"It doesn't hurt. But it upsets your planning. It's a Salman Khan film so the timing of the information left us a little unsettled for a bit.

But we are fortunate to have friends and supporters who know that our only intention is to make a great film. Whoever saw that and came on-board, their contribution is priceless. It can't be reciprocated in words.''