English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ANNOYED With Abhishek Bachchan For Being OVER-FRIENDLY With Vivek Oberoi?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    B-town is full of surprises! Who would have thought that one day Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will be good friends? Have you ever imagined seeing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as lovebirds? Something similar happened when Abhishek Bachchan bumped into Vivek Oberoi, an alleged ex-boyfriend of his wife's, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and rather than avoiding him, the actor hugged him warmly and greeted his entire family with a smile.

    Abhishek Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan hug Vivek Oberoi during event; Watch video | FilmiBeat
    Aishwarya Unhappy With Abhishek?

    Aishwarya Unhappy With Abhishek?

    While many netizens appreciated this sweet gesture of Abhishek's, some also slammed Junior B for doing so. Now, we hear, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn't very impressed with Abhishek-Vivek's 'over-friendly' hug in public.

    Here's What An Insider Has To Say..

    Here's What An Insider Has To Say..

    Deccan Chronicle reports said, "Ahishek's diplomatic hug was not appreciated by his better-half. She wanted to know why Abhishek had to be so warm to Oberoi when he could have just said a polite hello and moved on!"

    Why Abhishek Hugged Vivek

    Why Abhishek Hugged Vivek

    According to an insider, who's close to the Bachchans, "Unlike Salman Khan who never forgave Vivek Oberoi for calling a press conference to condemn Salman's behaviour regarding Aishwarya, Abhishek chose to forget how obnoxious Oberoi can be. Instead Abhishek would rather focus on the positives in life."

    Aishwarya To Never Forgive Vivek For His Recent Dig At Her?

    Aishwarya To Never Forgive Vivek For His Recent Dig At Her?

    While Abhishek might have forgiven Vivek for his 'not-so-silly' mistake, it seems Aishwarya is not past over the controversy and also in no mood to turn a new leaf. Fair enough, considering what Vivek had done was downright disgusting!

    Aishwarya-Abhishek On The Work Front...

    Aishwarya-Abhishek On The Work Front...

    Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial while Mrs Bachchan has signed Mani Ratnam's mega project, Ponniyin Selvan.

    Is Meezan The Next Son-in-law Of The Bachchan Parivaar? Did Jaya Bachchan Drop A Subtle Hint?

    More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue