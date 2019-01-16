Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Might SHUT UP The Critics Questioning Her Acting Chops With THIS Smart Move!

Aishwarya Is Approached For Jayalalithaa’s Biopic

According to In.com, "Vishnu Induri's biopic on Jayalalithaa (in Tamil) will star prominent names from Bollywood and South.

While Vidya Balan has been approached to play her too and is one of the major front-runners, the makers are keen to cast Aishwarya as Jayalalithaa as she brings a star value and own glamour to the project and they have approached her in recent times."

‘Talks Are Underway & Aishwarya Is Pretty Excited’

"South star Ramya Krishnan has also expressed interest in playing Jayalalitha. Aishwarya is definitely excited as it's a prestigious role and she's always had a soft spot for south movies but she needs to be sure about certain things before giving her nod. So talks are underway."

Doing A Tamil Film Will Be Like Going Back To Her Roots For Mrs Bachchan

"Currently, Aishwarya has been flooded with scripts and now that Anurag Kashyap's movie Gulab Jamun with Abhishek Bachchan is not happening, she is looking at other movies to sign.

She is fluent in Tamil too, having made her debut in Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama, Iruvar, so it will almost be like going back to her roots."

The Trade Source Concludes…

"There will be two looks - one for her younger days and another more mature one for her political career. For the younger role, prosthetics can be used too. If Aishwarya gives her nod to Jayalalithaa's biopic she will have to immediately begin prep."

Did You Know Even Jayalalithaa Wanted Aishwarya To Do Her Biopic?

In 1999, Simi Garewal's talk show, when Jayalalithaa was asked about her biopic, Jayalalithaa had said, "Aishwarya Rai would be suitable to play me in my younger days, but then to play me as I am now (back then) or I am likely to be in the future, I think it would be a little difficult."