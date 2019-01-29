How CLEVERLY Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan IGNORED Each Other At Subhash Ghai’s Party!
It seems Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will never let the bygones be bygones and they have their own reasons to do so! While the most of the time, it's their PRs job to make sure that the duo doesn't end up crossing each other's paths at any event, recently, they just couldn't avoid being under one roof. It all happened when they attended the birthday bash of director Subhash Ghai and here's how the duo ignored each other.
And...They Did It Again..
India Today quoted a source as saying, "The duo chose separate exits and entries while coming and leaving the party. Not just that, the duo even made sure not to come across or face each other throughout the event."
Salman With Subhash Ghai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the only ex-girlfriend of Salman Khan, with whom he is not on talking terms after the break-up.
Seen here is Salman Khan interacting with Subhash Ghai at his birthday party.
Madhuri Was In Attendance Too
Apart from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene was also present at the birthday party of Subhash Ghai and their candid picture is too sweet!
Subhash Ghai With Other Guests At His Bash
On a related note, singers like Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik were also spotted at Subhash Ghai's star-studded birthday bash.
Yet Another Pic Of Salman & Mr Ghai
Subhash Ghai & Salman Khan have worked together in Yuvraaj. The film also cast Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Zayed Khan in the key roles.