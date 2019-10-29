Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Celebrate Her 46th Birthday With Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya In Italy?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most popular and respected names in Bollywood, will be celebrating her 46th birthday on November 1, 2019, and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is some big news for the Jazbaa star's die-hard fans. According to reports, Aishwarya is set to travel to Rome tonight (October 29) for a week-long luxurious vacation, arranged by her husband and noted actor Abhishek Bachchan. During the trip, Aish, AB Jr and Aaradhya Bachchan are slated to attend a birthday gala, organised by a noted brand, and explore the sights and sounds of Rome. They might also visit the Vatican City, if time permits.

Confirming Aishwarya's birthday plans, a source said that the 'Bachchan Bahu' will be celebrating her big day at an exotic location, zeroed in on by Abhishek.

"It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash's birthday on the night of October 31," said the source.

It seems that Aishwarya's birthday this year is going to be nothing short of an unforgettable extravaganza.

On the work front, Aishwarya recently dubbed for Angelina Jolie in the Hindi version of the Hollywood biggie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, impressing moviegoers with her voice modulation. She will soon begin work on Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. The magnum opus also features David actor and Kollywood star Vikram in the lead.

Credits: Mid-Day