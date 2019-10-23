Why Did Salman Khan Cancel His Wedding 5 Days Before The Big Day? Aishwarya Rai To Be Blamed?

Sajid Nadiadwala Reveals..

While promoting Housefull 4 on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sajid revealed, "Salman (Khan) had gotten an attack in 1999 of getting married. He already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. Salman's father's birthday is on November 18, so we had decided to tie the knot on the same date."

Salman Changed His Mind Just Five Days Before The Wedding

"Everything was set, even cards were sent out. Just six or five days before the due date, he said 'I don't have the mood'. After changing his mind, he came on stage during my marriage and whispered in my ears. 'There is a car outside, take it and run away'," added Nadiadwala.

Was Aishwarya Rai Connected To This Incident?

Interestingly, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai started dating each other in the same year i.e., 1999 during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. We wonder if Aishwarya had anything to do with Salman's 'change of mind'. Well, only Bhai can answer that!

Salman On The Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Dabangg 3, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

On the personal front, Salman is still considered the most eligible bachelor in B-town.