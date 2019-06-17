Akshay Kumar FUMES In Anger, Feels BETRAYED By Salman Khan & Rohit Shetty For Keeping Him In Dark?

Akshay Kumar Is Equally Pissed With Rohit Shetty?

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Akshay was not even taken into confidence before the decision to prepone Sooryavanshi was taken. It was all decided between Salman and Rohit Shetty, and the announcement was made on a public platform. This has left Akshay fuming."

Akshay Didn't Want To Compromise This Time

Last time, Akshay Kumar had stepped aside for Sanjay Leela Bhansali so that Padman and Padmaavat don't end up clashing at the box office.

The source reveals, "Akshay was in no mood to move this time. It was all done between Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty."

Cold War Between Akshay & Salman On Cards?

Akshay and Salman have never been very close friends. In fact, due to some reasons, their relationship has always been strained. Last time, Salman was supposed to co-produce Akshay Kumar's Kesari along with Karan Johar but soon, Salman chose to step back, leaving everyone appalled!

What About Sooryavanshi?

There's no denying that Akshay is mightly upset and hurt with Rohit Shetty for keeping him in the dark and not involving him in taking this big decision. Now, it is yet to be seen, how Akshay and Rohit will finish the film amid all the tautness!