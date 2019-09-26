Akshay Kumar Receives A Warning From A Former Dacoit Malkhan Singh!

Akshay Kumar is the busiest actor right now. The actor has multiple films in his kitty. He was last seen in Mission Mangal and will be seen next in Housefull 4. Apart from Housefull 4, he has projects like Good Newwz, Laxmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj. We hear Akshay might face some trouble while shooting the historical drama, Prithviraj.

Reportedly, Chambal's former dacoit Malkhan Singh has issued a warning to Akshay Kumar for not tampering with the originality of the subject of brave Rajput King, Prithviraj Chauhan. Malkhan Singh has allegedly said that his ancestor Khet Singh should also be included in the story of this film and if Akshay fails to do it, then he will also knock the court door and file a complaint against him and the team.

According to Malkhan, Khet Singh was one of the main people in Prithviraj Chauhan's court and he deserves to be there in the story. Malkhan Singh also asserted that Akshay Kumar should meet him in person before kick-starting the shoot of the film to get the historical facts right!

As of now, Akshay Kumar hasn't reacted to Malkhan's warning.

Prithviraj will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is expected to release on Diwali 2020.

