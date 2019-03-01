English
    Ali Fazal's Next Hollywood Project Expected To Roll From Jan 2020

    After Victoria and Abdul, Ali Fazal is starring in another Hollywood project, which is expected to go on floors next year. Fazal started out in Hollywood with a cameo in the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise before bagging the lead opposite Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul.

    "It's a biopic, a war drama. But it's going to take time. I'm very new in the market there, barely one film old so they have to attach big names to it in the other cast. That'shappening right now," Ali told PTI.

    The actor says there's also one indie project but he has to wrap up his commitments here first. "We were supposed to start the biopic by the end of this year but I think now it will be January 2020. I've to finish my commitments here first."

    The actor will also be shooting for Amazon Prime Video's India original "Mirzapur" season two. The first season of the show, created Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, featured an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda

    "The series is going further because the writing is not one dimensional, there are so many layers. In part two, the audience thinks it will be all about revenge but there's so much more that will happen.

    "My best wishes to 'Sacred Games' too because I'm excited about that as an audience," he said.

    On the film front, the actor will be next seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's "Milan Talkies", scheduled to release on March 15.

    Credits - PTI

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
