Ali Fazal's Nude Picture Leak Is Just A Publicity Stunt To Market His Upcoming Movie Milan Talkies?
Just a few days ago, reports were all over the place that nude and private pictures of Ali Fazal were leaked online and even the actor took to Instagram confirming that the nude pictures are not morphed and its really him. There is something fishy about the whole thing as no media houses got hold of the pictures and even if the pictures were taken down by the authorities swiftly, there is nothing which can be deleted permanently on the Internet.
Still there was no trace of the pictures anywhere and that makes one assume that Ali Fazal did all of this just for publicity to market his upcoming movie Milan Talkies.
Ali Fazal's Friend Opens Up About The Issue!
A close friend of Ali Fazal opened up to Deccan Chronicle by saying, "He has not mentioned any leaked nudes to us." Well, if his nude pictures were indeed leaked, he would have surely told his friends about it, which he didn't. So that makes it even the more suspicious that it's just a stunt!
The Strategy Was To Create Some Interest In His Upcoming Movie Milan Talkies
"Even if there were such leaks, by talking about them you are only attracting more attention to what you claim to be a breach of your privacy. The minute Ali says his nude pictures have been leaked, people will try to find them online. That seems to be the strategy to create some interest in his new film," Ali Fazal's friend summed it up.
Ali Fazal's Stunt!
What are your thoughts about Ali Fazal's nude stunts, folks? Leave us your comments as to what do you think about the whole scenario!
Milan Talkies Release Date
Milan Talkies starring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15, 2019. The movie is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by P.S. Chhatwal.
Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!