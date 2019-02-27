Ali Fazal's Nude Picture Leak Is Just A Publicity Stunt To Market His Upcoming Movie Milan Talkies?

Ali Fazal's Friend Opens Up About The Issue!

A close friend of Ali Fazal opened up to Deccan Chronicle by saying, "He has not mentioned any leaked nudes to us." Well, if his nude pictures were indeed leaked, he would have surely told his friends about it, which he didn't. So that makes it even the more suspicious that it's just a stunt!

The Strategy Was To Create Some Interest In His Upcoming Movie Milan Talkies

"Even if there were such leaks, by talking about them you are only attracting more attention to what you claim to be a breach of your privacy. The minute Ali says his nude pictures have been leaked, people will try to find them online. That seems to be the strategy to create some interest in his new film," Ali Fazal's friend summed it up.

Ali Fazal's Stunt!

What are your thoughts about Ali Fazal's nude stunts, folks? Leave us your comments as to what do you think about the whole scenario!

Milan Talkies Release Date

Milan Talkies starring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15, 2019. The movie is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by P.S. Chhatwal.