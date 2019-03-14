Alia Bhatt To Celebrate Birthday With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Tomorrow?

English
    The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt celebrates her 26th birthday tomorrow, March 15, 2019, and reports are doing the rounds that she'll celebrate the special day with her alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. The duo has planned a secret trip and have managed to keep the matter hush-hush at the moment. It is reported that filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji will also be a part of the celebrations and the trio has planned a surprise for Alia Bhatt too.

    Alia Bhatt's Birthday Surprise!

    Tomorrow is going to be a special day for Alia Bhatt as she'll spend the entire day with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor. We really hope Alia Bhatt will share a few pictures on her social media handle so all of us can be a part of her birthday fun as well.

    Ranbir Kapoor Has Planned Something Special

    It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor has planned something really special for Alia Bhatt, which will make her go 'awww'! Sadly, Ranbir is not on social media and we can't really know what's happening!

    Karan Johar & Ayan Mukerji

    It's good to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji a part of their celebrations as well. With love, even friends are required at every step of our lives!

    A Big Day For Alia

    Alia Bhatt's social media handle is going to be flooded with wishes tomorrow by fans and celebrities alike. We wonder what will her daddy Mahesh Bhatt post? A throwback picture maybe?

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
