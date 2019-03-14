Alia Bhatt To Celebrate Birthday With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Tomorrow?

Alia Bhatt's Birthday Surprise!

Tomorrow is going to be a special day for Alia Bhatt as she'll spend the entire day with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor. We really hope Alia Bhatt will share a few pictures on her social media handle so all of us can be a part of her birthday fun as well.

Ranbir Kapoor Has Planned Something Special

It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor has planned something really special for Alia Bhatt, which will make her go 'awww'! Sadly, Ranbir is not on social media and we can't really know what's happening!

Karan Johar & Ayan Mukerji

It's good to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji a part of their celebrations as well. With love, even friends are required at every step of our lives!

A Big Day For Alia

Alia Bhatt's social media handle is going to be flooded with wishes tomorrow by fans and celebrities alike. We wonder what will her daddy Mahesh Bhatt post? A throwback picture maybe?