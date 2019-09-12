Alia Bhatt Trying Desperately To Compete With Deepika Padukone?

Of late, Alia Bhatt has been constantly in the headlines owing to the alleged fall-out between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ever since Inshallah was put on the backburner, rumours are rife that more than Salman and Bhansali, it's Alia, who has suffered the major loss and because of this project, she had to let go of Aamir Khan's venture.

Though Alia still has big-banner projects in her kitty, we hear Alia Bhatt wants to do something that her contemporaries like Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra have been doing i.e., biopics. It's known to all that Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the biopic on Laxmi Agarwal, an acid-attack survivor whereas Parineeti Chopra has replaced Shraddha Kapoor to star in the biopic on Saina Nehwal.

Both Alia and Deepika are at the top in their game and are among the most talented and successful actresses of B-town. According to Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the actress, was quoted as saying, "Alia Bhatt has put the word on the tinsel town street that she's looking for a good biopic and if anything comes her way she wouldn't mind saying yes."

Considering Alia Bhatt's marvellous acting chops and her performance in Raazi, it would indeed be interesting to see if she finds herself in the shoes of any 'prominent personality' for a biopic.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's kitty is inundated with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Karan Johar's Takht and SS Rajamouli's RRR.