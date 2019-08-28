English
    Salman Khan & Bhansali UPSET Alia Bhatt; Her LOSS Is Much Bigger Than One Can Ever Think!

    By
    |

    Words can't describe how much fans are upset with the news of Inshallah being shelved! Inshallah, which was expected to feature Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been shelved owing to the creative differences between the actor and the director. We hear while Salman Khan isn't much affected with the movie being kept on the back burner; it's Alia Bhatt, who is suffering the real loss!

    Alia Rejected Aamir Khan's Film?

    Yes, you read it right! A source close to the actress reveals to TOI, "Alia Bhatt was approached for a film with Aamir Khan. However, she had to decline the offer as she had reserved all the dates for ‘Inshallah'."

    Alia Is Upset With Salman & Bhansali

    The source further added, "Alia was looking forward to collaborating with Salman and SLB. The actress is very upset as she gave up on various other projects too during the period."

    We understand the dilemma as well as the regret of Alia Bhatt.

    Nonetheless, Alia Still Has A Couple Of Big Projects

    Even though the chapter of Inshallah has been closed even before the start, the actress has films like Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR and Takht in her kitty.

    In Brahmastra, Alia will be seen opposite her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. The film also casts megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles.

    Takht Will Be No Less A Big-budget Film Like Inshallah

    Takht will be a multi-starrer periodic drama, directed by Karan Johar. The film casts many big names including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

    The film is set for a December 2020 release. Earlier, Karan had said, "Takht is like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it's more extreme, there is more betrayal. It has the tropes of court politics. It's so rich in texture."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
