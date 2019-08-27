English
    Does Amrita Singh APPROVE Of Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's Affair? What About The Latter's Parents?

    Unlike many B-town couples, Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's alleged affair started rather on a filmy note. Remember how Sara went on and on about Kartik on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, which she graced with her dad, Saif Ali Khan? Then what? The whole world came to know that Sara has a huge crush on Kartik. Soon, we heard that the duo had been roped in by director Imtiaz Ali for his project. Cut to present - Sara and Kartik are allegedly in a serious relationship.

    While Sara and Kartik are leaving no stone unturned to tell the world how madly they are in love with each other with their sweet gestures, we hear Sara's mom, Amrita Singh is also quite happy with their relationship.

    Amrita Singh Approves Of Their Affair

    A source close to the couple tells an entertainment portal, "They are definitely serious about one another. Sara's mom, Amrita Singh, really likes Kartik. Perhaps he is Sara's first boyfriend that her mom approves of."

    What About Kartik’s Parents?

    The source further added, "Kartik's parents are conservative small-town folks, belonging to a very different culture and lifestyle from the one that Sara comes from. She has made an effort to win them over, and succeeded."

    ‘Marriage Can Wait’

    There's no denying that Sara and Kartik are too young to think about marriage. The source close to the couple reveals that both of them share a common trait and that's why the lovebirds are guileless.

    Speaking of their wedding plans, the source says, "Sara and Kartik are young. Let them have their fun. Shaadi baad mein dekha jayega (We will see about marriage later)."

    Sara-Kartik Fans Can’t Wait for Their First Collaboration

    From Kartik calling Sara his ‘princess' to Sara, accompanying Kartik to the hospital to visit his dad, the duo has done enough mushy things to drop the hint that they're indeed in a serious relationship.

    But currently, Kartik-Sara fans are waiting for their first film together, which they recently wrapped up in Himachal Pradesh.

