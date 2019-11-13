    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amrita Singh Is Upset With Sara Ali Khan; Feels She's Getting Distracted Because Of Kartik Aaryan

      By
      |

      Nobody knows the current relationship status of alleged lovebirds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as the duo has totally stopped making public appearances together. Not just that, they are also refraining from liking or commenting on each other's posts on Instagram, which was very common when they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next.

      Rumours have been rife that off late, things turned a bit sour between Sara and Kartik owing to the latter's busy schedule and the duo decided to take a break from each other. However, the latest report suggests that the lovebirds are very much together and they're already planning to ring in the New Year together and Amrita Singh is anything but happy!

      amrita-singh-is-upset-with-sara-ali-khan-kartik-aaryan-romantic-plans

      Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Amrita feels now is the time for her daughter to consolidate her career and not get distracted by matters of the heart. Sara, on the other hand, is way too spontaneous to make calculated career decision. She thinks with her heart. And her heart tells her it's okay to mix work with a personal life."

      However, unlike Amrita Singh, Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan is quite okay with Sara's decision to mix work with her personal life and he's cool with whatever she decides for herself as long as she's happy.

      "Both Kareena and Saif are fond of Kartik, specially Kareena who shot for a show with Kartik recently and has since then been telling her friends what a well-behaved boy he is," shared the source.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 23:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue