Amrita Singh Is Upset With Sara Ali Khan; Feels She's Getting Distracted Because Of Kartik Aaryan

Nobody knows the current relationship status of alleged lovebirds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as the duo has totally stopped making public appearances together. Not just that, they are also refraining from liking or commenting on each other's posts on Instagram, which was very common when they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next.

Rumours have been rife that off late, things turned a bit sour between Sara and Kartik owing to the latter's busy schedule and the duo decided to take a break from each other. However, the latest report suggests that the lovebirds are very much together and they're already planning to ring in the New Year together and Amrita Singh is anything but happy!

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Amrita feels now is the time for her daughter to consolidate her career and not get distracted by matters of the heart. Sara, on the other hand, is way too spontaneous to make calculated career decision. She thinks with her heart. And her heart tells her it's okay to mix work with a personal life."

However, unlike Amrita Singh, Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan is quite okay with Sara's decision to mix work with her personal life and he's cool with whatever she decides for herself as long as she's happy.

"Both Kareena and Saif are fond of Kartik, specially Kareena who shot for a show with Kartik recently and has since then been telling her friends what a well-behaved boy he is," shared the source.