Amy Jackson To Have A Beachside Wedding In Greece With Fiancé George Panayiotou?

Amy Jackson & George Panayiotou Look For A Beachside Wedding In Greece

"After considering several locations, they decided on Greece because she wanted a beach-side venue for her special day," said a source close to the couple to DNA.

Wedding To Be Held As Per Christian Traditions

"They are looking at villas near Mykonos Island and will tie the knot as per Christian rituals. Amy fell in love with the beautiful locale when she visited it last year with her husband-to-be," the source summed it up.

Who Is Amy Jackson's Fiancé George Panayiotou?

If you're wondering who exactly is Amy Jackson's fiancé George Panayiotou, well wonder no more. He's a businessman by profession and likes to be away from the limelight as much as he can. No wonder, we've not seen more pictures of the couple chilling together.

The Big Fat Wedding

Now that Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou will tie the knot in a dreamy beachside wedding in Greece, we wonder if Amy will ever throw a reception party in India for all her Bollywood and South industry colleagues.