An Upset Salman Khan Takes REVENGE On Priyanka Chopra? Throws Her Out Of Bhansali's Mega Project?

Meanwhile, Salman Is Not Done Yet Taking Digs At Priyanka

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan told TOI, "I am not taunting Priyanka Chopra at all. People would leave their husbands for a film like this, but I feel what she has done is the most amazing thing."

Salman Continued With His Unprompted Remarks

"She has worked so hard in her career. She really wanted to do this film and she left it to get married. I just joke about it in front of Katrina. If she says something about the film, I say, ‘Thank you, Priyanka', hinting she should say it, so that Katrina gets annoyed."

Salman: Priyanka Left Bharat Knowing That I Might Get Upset

"I just tease Katrina. I have no problem with Priyanka. It's a wonderful thing what she has done. She did it knowing perhaps that I might get upset, I might not like it or might not work with her.

Despite all the thoughts that may have crossed her mind, she chose to get married to a man instead of this movie, which is a correct, noble and gutsy thing to do."

Earlier, Salman Offended PeeCee Fans With This Statement

He was quoted as saying, "Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick' of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this."