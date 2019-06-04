An Upset Salman Khan Takes REVENGE On Priyanka Chopra? Throws Her Out Of Bhansali's Mega Project?
If the recent reports are to be believed, Salman Khan should be blamed as to why Priyanka Chopra lost Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mega-project. Earlier, it was reported that Bhansali was keen to collaborate with Priyanka after Bajirao Mastani but owing to her recent fall-out with Salman Khan, the director had to let her go. A source close to Salman Khan tells Bollywood Hungama, "You think Bhai will ever work with her again? Not in this life. Bhansali had to choose between Bhai and Priyanka. And the choice is a no-brainer."
Meanwhile, Salman Is Not Done Yet Taking Digs At Priyanka
Speaking about Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan told TOI, "I am not taunting Priyanka Chopra at all. People would leave their husbands for a film like this, but I feel what she has done is the most amazing thing."
Salman Continued With His Unprompted Remarks
"She has worked so hard in her career. She really wanted to do this film and she left it to get married. I just joke about it in front of Katrina. If she says something about the film, I say, ‘Thank you, Priyanka', hinting she should say it, so that Katrina gets annoyed."
Salman: Priyanka Left Bharat Knowing That I Might Get Upset
"I just tease Katrina. I have no problem with Priyanka. It's a wonderful thing what she has done. She did it knowing perhaps that I might get upset, I might not like it or might not work with her.
Despite all the thoughts that may have crossed her mind, she chose to get married to a man instead of this movie, which is a correct, noble and gutsy thing to do."
Earlier, Salman Offended PeeCee Fans With This Statement
He was quoted as saying, "Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick' of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this."
We wonder how long this Salman-Priyanka chapter last!