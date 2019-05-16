Ananya Panday's BIGGEST LIE About Her Education EXPOSED By Her Classmate? Reveals Unpleasant Details
Ananya Panday, who's the daughter of Chunkey Panday recently had revealed that she was all set to go to college but she preferred to give one shot for her filmy career and auditioned for Student Of The Year 2. She was quoted as saying, "I was all set to go to college, I was going to USC to study but I wanted to give it one shot before I left so I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This a dream come true."
Ananya Gets Dragged Into A Controversy
After this statement, a classmate of Ananya claims that she didn't apply for USC as she always said that she wanted to act and take a gap year. The revelations about her education have totally left many fans of Ananya, confused!
Here's What Her Classmate Revealed..
"Our school has a set of counsellors and we all know where everyone's applying and going. Ananya didn't even get assigned a counsellor because she always said she wanted to act or take a gap year."
Ananya's Classmate Further Added..
"All of a sudden in March when USC released its decisions, she started saying she got accepted! But she didn't even apply because our school conducts mock SATs which she never took. Everyone asked her to show her acceptance letter but she kept saying it's lost."
Ananya Reacts To These Revelations
While Ananya's fans are all shocked, she seems least bothered with these revelations and told Mumbai Mirror, "Once a film is out, people start making up stuff. I have no idea who this person is."
Meanwhile, SOTY 2 is currently running in the theatres and the film has raked Rs 44 crores at the box office.