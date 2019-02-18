Anil Kapoor Turns Villain In Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur's Action-Thriller?

Anil Kapoor To Play A Villain!

A source close to the development opened up to MidDay by saying, "Anil's (Kapoor) character has shades of grey. The film will go on the floors in March and will be shot in Goa, Mauritius and Mumbai. It should release by the year-end."

Anil Kapoor Is On A Roll

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Total Dhamaal and the movie is expected to be a superhit at the box office when it hits the theatres on February 22, 2019. He has also bagged Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti and now has Aditya-Disha starrer action-thriller up his sleeve. It's good times for the actor!

What's The Name Of The Movie?

The filmmakers have not yet zeroed in on a name and we'll have to wait and watch as to what they would come up with.

Expected Release!

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's upcoming action-thriller is expected to hit the theatres during the end of 2019 and will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakramani.