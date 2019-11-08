Anushka Sharma To Play A Teacher In Satte Pe Satta Remake? Preity Zinta On Board Too? Deets Here!

A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the proposed remake of Satte Pe Satta to be directed by Farah Khan. The grapevine has it that Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been roped in to play the pivotal roles.

In case, you did not know, the original released in 1982 and had Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the key roles.

The latest buzz says that while Hema Malini was seen as a nurse in the original, Farah Khan has tweaked the character a bit. It is being said that Anushka would be seen as a teacher!

It is also being reported that Farah would be taking inspiration from Main Hoon Na for Anushka's character. In case, you recall, Sushmita Sen appeared as a sensuous chemistry teacher and sent the temperatures rising. However, instead of being draped in sarees, Anushka would be sporting trendy, modern wear.

The trade is also abuzz with reports of Preity Zinta stepping into the shoes of Ranjeeta in the remake. Rohit Shetty is said to be producing the project.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Farah had said: "Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film 'Sooryavanshi'. Let people continue guessing and the reports run. I would still say those are all speculation."

Source: TOI

