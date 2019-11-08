    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anushka Sharma To Play A Teacher In Satte Pe Satta Remake? Preity Zinta On Board Too? Deets Here!

      By
      |

      A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the proposed remake of Satte Pe Satta to be directed by Farah Khan. The grapevine has it that Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been roped in to play the pivotal roles.

      Anushka Sharma To Play A Teacher In Satte Pe Satta Remake? Preity Zinta On Board Too? Deets Here!

      In case, you did not know, the original released in 1982 and had Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the key roles.

      The latest buzz says that while Hema Malini was seen as a nurse in the original, Farah Khan has tweaked the character a bit. It is being said that Anushka would be seen as a teacher!

      It is also being reported that Farah would be taking inspiration from Main Hoon Na for Anushka's character. In case, you recall, Sushmita Sen appeared as a sensuous chemistry teacher and sent the temperatures rising. However, instead of being draped in sarees, Anushka would be sporting trendy, modern wear.

      The trade is also abuzz with reports of Preity Zinta stepping into the shoes of Ranjeeta in the remake. Rohit Shetty is said to be producing the project.

      Earlier, speaking about the film, Farah had said: "Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film 'Sooryavanshi'. Let people continue guessing and the reports run. I would still say those are all speculation."

      So, are you excited for the film already? Let us know in the comments below.

      Source: TOI

      ALSO READ: Satte Pe Satta Remake: Anushka Sharma Replaces Deepika Padukone In This Hrithik Roshan Starrer?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue