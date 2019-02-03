HOT SCOOP! Audiences Are BORED Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan's On-screen Romance?

Aishwarya & Abhishek Want Something Special

A source close to the couple quoted as saying, "Aishwarya and Abhishek have decided to not do a film together where they play lovers. Abhishek romancing Aishwarya would just not work with the audience. It has to be a story of a relationship that goes beyond courtship."

Apparently, Aish Had Rejected Mr Bhansali For Anurag Kashyap

Earlier, it was reported, "Aishwarya had to choose between working with Bhansali and sharing screen space with her husband, as the dates for both films were clashing. And she chose the film with her husband."

Aishwarya Was Looking Forward To Work With Abhishek

"They haven't worked together in eight years. And more importantly, both of them have fabulous roles in Gulab Jamun. They're going to be playing characters they've never played before."

Abhishek Was Excited To Work With Aishwarya As Well

Not so long ago, Abhishek Bachchan talked about Gulab Jamun, "Gulab Jamun is a sweet film and it's always a pleasure to work with the missus. Every time we've done a film together, it's been special."