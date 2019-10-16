Salary Talk: Ayushmann Khurrana's Remuneration Gets Hiked By 500%; This Is How Much He Will Charge!

Ayushmann Khurrana has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in the last couple of years. The actor has not only delivered consecutive hits - Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl, but has also won the trust of the audiences. Fans are totally in awe of the actor for showcasing a plethora of acting chops while choosing unique projects.

The latest reports suggest that Ayushmann, who is riding high on the success of his last release - Dream Girl, has decided to hike his fees and we totally feel that he deserves it. After all, he has secured a place for himself with all the hard work. So, how much is the actor charging for his future projects?

Bollywood Hungama reports the actor used to charged Rs. 2 crore for a film till now, but will take home a whopping Rs. 10 crore from 2020 onwards.

A source close to the entertainment portal says, "Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has been having a dream run at the box-office. His penchant for quirky movies with some highly exciting characters has made him an extremely popular star among the audience who feel that he is among those rare stars who is combining success with sensible cinema. Brand Ayushmann today spells consistency, success and good content."

"The fact that he can rake in double figures on an opening day is probably the reason he has decided to hike his remuneration. He is working very hard, choosing films with care and now with his success ratio, he has been flooded with more offers. Apparently, he has upped his fees from Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 10 crores - which is a whopping 500 percent hike," adds the source.

Ayushmann will be next seen in Bala. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 7, 2019.