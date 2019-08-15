English
    Batla House FULL MOVIE Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!

    By
    |

    From last few months, many big banner films got leaked online on its first day of release. John Abraham starrer Batla House, which hit the theatres today met with the same fate and the full movie got leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers. Inspired by the Batla House encounter case that took place in 2008, the film also casts Mrunal Thakur in the key role. The film is directed by Nikhil Advani.

    Meanwhile, here's how audiences are reacting to the film..

    mohit_gogri @mohitgogri

    mohit_gogri @mohitgogri

    "@TheJohnAbraham Exceptional performance in #BatlaHouse 🙌🙏 The courtroom scene got a continuous applaud till the end ❤."

    Sohom is Far From Home @sohom_pramanick

    Sohom is Far From Home @sohom_pramanick

    "#BatlaHouse INTERVAL The film is very interesting and gripping till now. #JohnAbraham has been terrific. Cannot wait for the 2nd half to start. With his recent filmography, John is becoming a bankable actor!"

    Archika Khurana @ArchikaKhurana

    Archika Khurana @ArchikaKhurana

    "#BatlaHouse #MovieReview Rating:3.5 stars @TheJohnAbraham perfectly fits in the role of the cop. Best part of the movie is it keep the audiences glued till end. The first half takes time to build up a story but second half turns out to be good. Overall it's a good weekend watch."

    Elite Crew 🇮🇳 @forgmonster

    Elite Crew 🇮🇳 @forgmonster

    "#BatlaHouse proper display man, it tells the reality in muxlim domintaed area and how nibbis help these terrorists."

    XRÄŸ_MOHIT @xray_mohit

    XRÄŸ_MOHIT @xray_mohit

    "Batla house is a mst watch.A movie which u can watch wid anyone. No nonsense on point movie. @TheJohnAbraham did his serious role perfectly. @Norafatehi as always was the cutest. But she proved hot ladkio ko chutiye ho psnd ate ha. #BatlaHouseReview #BatlaHouse #IndependenceDay."

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 0:01 [IST]
