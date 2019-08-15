Batla House FULL MOVIE Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!

mohit_gogri @mohitgogri

"@TheJohnAbraham Exceptional performance in #BatlaHouse 🙌🙏 The courtroom scene got a continuous applaud till the end ❤."

Sohom is Far From Home @sohom_pramanick

"#BatlaHouse INTERVAL The film is very interesting and gripping till now. #JohnAbraham has been terrific. Cannot wait for the 2nd half to start. With his recent filmography, John is becoming a bankable actor!"

Archika Khurana @ArchikaKhurana

"#BatlaHouse #MovieReview Rating:3.5 stars @TheJohnAbraham perfectly fits in the role of the cop. Best part of the movie is it keep the audiences glued till end. The first half takes time to build up a story but second half turns out to be good. Overall it's a good weekend watch."

Elite Crew 🇮🇳 @forgmonster

"#BatlaHouse proper display man, it tells the reality in muxlim domintaed area and how nibbis help these terrorists."

XRÄŸ_MOHIT @xray_mohit

"Batla house is a mst watch.A movie which u can watch wid anyone. No nonsense on point movie. @TheJohnAbraham did his serious role perfectly. @Norafatehi as always was the cutest. But she proved hot ladkio ko chutiye ho psnd ate ha. #BatlaHouseReview #BatlaHouse #IndependenceDay."