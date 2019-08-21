Sridevi Bungalow: Boney Kapoor Is Disgusted By Priya Prakash Varrier & Arbaaz Khan

Ever since the teaser of Priya Prakash Varrier's first Bollywood film, Sridevi Bungalow has hit the internet, the actress has been receiving flak for choosing such project. Even though the actress has denied that the film has nothing to do with late actress Sridevi, the similarities are just appalling!

Now, we hear Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor is too pissed with everyone including Priya and Arbaaz, who is associated with the project and is keen to take a legal action against them.

Desi Martini quoted a source saying, "He is disgusted by all those who have chosen to be associated with this lurid project. When he heard the film's title and saw the first look, Boney had sent a legal notice to the producer."

"But so far they've ignored the notice. Boney intends to take even more strict legal action, asking for a restraining order against using Sridevi's name in the title. They can make what they like - it's a free world. But they can't use that name."

Earlier, Priya Varrier, who became an overnight sensation after her wink stint, had reacted to the entire hullabaloo around the project and had said that it's the director's and the producer's concern because she is just portraying a character, which they have given her.

Speaking of negativity, Priya had said she won't let any negativity affect her because she has just starting her career in films and she's also a very big fan of Sridevi. So, she won't do anything intentionally to hurt her fans' sentiments.