English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    UNAFFECTED BY KALANK'S FAILURE! The Budget Of Kareena-Alia-Ranveer Starrer Takht Is Mind-Boggling

    By
    |

    They way Karan Johar's Kalank tanked at the box office, one might thing that Karan Johar will drop the idea of making Takht. In fact, rumours suggest that Karan Johar's Takht has been already shelved owing to Kalank's drastic failure. However, Deccan Chronicle reports that Kjo's much ambitious project, Takht is unaffected by Kalank's failure and you will shocked to learn the budget of Takht as well.

    Did Ishaan Khatter Talk RUDELY To Karan Johar?

    Takht's Budget Is Sky-high

    A source close to the project told Deccan Chronicle, "The budget of the film is indeed sky-high. But there was never a re-think over doing Takht. The failure of Kalank has nothing to do with Takht."

    Unlike Kalank, Takht Will Be Directed By KJo

    "Kalank was directed by Abhishek Varman, whereas Takht is being directed by Karan himself, his directorial undertaking since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil three years ago, and yes his most ambitious film to date," added the source.

    That's Huge!

    "Karan's film would cost anything from Rs 180-200 crore. Supplementary finances are being negotiated at this very moment," concluded the source.

    Takht Will Have An Extraordinary Cast

    For the unversed, Takht casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

    More KALANK News

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue