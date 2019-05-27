UNAFFECTED BY KALANK'S FAILURE! The Budget Of Kareena-Alia-Ranveer Starrer Takht Is Mind-Boggling

Takht's Budget Is Sky-high

A source close to the project told Deccan Chronicle, "The budget of the film is indeed sky-high. But there was never a re-think over doing Takht. The failure of Kalank has nothing to do with Takht."

Unlike Kalank, Takht Will Be Directed By KJo

"Kalank was directed by Abhishek Varman, whereas Takht is being directed by Karan himself, his directorial undertaking since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil three years ago, and yes his most ambitious film to date," added the source.

That's Huge!

"Karan's film would cost anything from Rs 180-200 crore. Supplementary finances are being negotiated at this very moment," concluded the source.

Takht Will Have An Extraordinary Cast

For the unversed, Takht casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.