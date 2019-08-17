Cold War Brewing Between Deepika Padukone And Salman Khan? Here’s Why Bhai Is Miffed!

Cold War Brewing Between Salman & Deepika?

A close friend of Deepika Padukone told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan is used to working with heroines who laugh at his jokes and pamper him. Deepika just won't do that."

Is This The Reason Why Salman Is Miffed With Her?

"She (Deepika) has always stood her ground with Salman. Most recently she has hit out at his comment on depression being a luxury," added the close friend of Deepika.

If it's indeed true, then this piece of inside information is every bit disheartening.

Salman On The Work Front

On the work front, Salman is currently busy with the shoot of Dabangg 3. The film also casts Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan and also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Sayiee. Apart from Sayiee, Kannada star Sudeep is also the new entrant to the franchise.

Post Dabangg 3, Salman will be seen in Inshallah, which marks the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with the superstar. The film will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to hit the theatres next year.

Deepika On The Work Front

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also casts Vikrant Massey and is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Soon after the release of Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in 83, a biopic on cricketer Kapil Dev, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.