Deepika Padukone Is Charging This WHOPPING AMOUNT For Ranveer Singh Starrer 83

Initially, Deepika Was Skeptical About Not Playing The Central Character

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "The film is about the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev winning the 1983 World Cup in England and Wales. How much of a role Deepika can have as Kapil Dev's wife in a plot that is not devoted to Kapil's off-field life?

She was in two minds, not sure she wanted to play a non-central character."

How Did Deepika Get Convinced?

The source asserts that Ranveer Singh played a major role in convincing Deepika to accept the film. "I think Ranveer almost convinced her, and then the zeros on the cheque did the rest," adds the source.

How Much Deepika Is Getting For 83?

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has been paid Rs 14 crore to be part of this much-ambitious film of Kabir Khan.

Even though Deepika's getting Rs 14 crore for a film, the pay disparity between actors and actresses in the industry to still too huge. Thankfully, actresses like Deepika taking a stand for their talent and letting their work give head to head competition to male actors of the B-town!

Meanwhile, Deepika's Also Gearing For Chhapaak

Before Ranveer Singh starrer 83, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020 and it also casts Vikrant Massey.

Dippy Fans Look Forward To 2020

Though, this year, Deepika will not have any release, all the Dippy fans will be super elated to see Deepika on silver screen twice in 2020 as Ranveer's 83 will be hitting the theatres in April 2020.