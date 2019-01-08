 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Play Husband & Wife In Kapil Dev Biopic 1983?

Deepika Padukone To Play The Role Of Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia

Reports state that the film-makers of 1983 have approached Deepika Padukone to play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia and have assured her that the shoot will not take more than a weeks' time. However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh - Husband & Wife On Screen

"Her role requires just seven days of shooting. The film-makers believe the part where Romi Bhatia left the stadium mid-way assuming that West Indies will win the 1983 World Cup final, and the difficulties she encountered in coming back into the stadium when India was on the verge of winning, can be well emoted by Deepika," said the source to Deccan Chronicle.

The Role Would Be Emotional

The source further stated that Deepika Padukone's character Romi Bhatia would be filled with emotions and a lot of drama and play an important part in the biopic. Though it is just a cameo, the character would leave a deep impression on the audiences.

A Great Way To Make The Audiences Hit The Theatres

Casting Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as husband and wife is a great way to attract the audiences to hit the theatres and that in return would boost the movie's prospects at the box office.