Did Avantika's Mother Have A Discussion With Imran Khan About A Reunion?

Imran Khan and his estranged wife Avantika Malik (pictured below in happier times) were in the headlines, a couple of days back, after the latter shared an Instagram story about being in wrong relationships.

The post also talked about walking out of a relationship at the right time. After it caught media's attention, the couple was all over the news.

If reports are to be believed, Avantika's mother had a discussion with Imran after the former returned from London, where she had gone initially to take up a bartending course. It is being said that Avantika wanted a break from the relationship, which was also one of the reasons for her visit to the UK.

However, after she returned, she apparently expressed her interest to join hands with Imran Khan again. Her mother Vandana, who managed to maintain a good relationship with her son-in-law, had a discussion with the actor after she came to know about her daughter's interest to start things with Imran again.

It is being said that Imran Khan, who was concerned about being caught in a bad relationship again, did not accept to restart his life with Avantika.

The Instagram story of Avantika apparently came after Vandana's discussion with Imran Khan. It is to be noted that Avantika was keen to divorce Imran before she left for London. It is well known to Bollywood followers that Imran had even sent a bouquet to his estranged wife on her birthday with a sorry note.

Reports, however, claim that it was not Imran's attempt to get her back but he was only being polite as he wanted to maintain a good relationship post separation too.