English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Did Shahrukh Khan Get Panic Attack? The Superstar Is Housebound Now & Popping Antidepressant Pills

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Last few years have not been fruitful for Shahrukh Khan as the superstar not only delivered flops but also got slammed by his own fans not signing right kind of films. Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, a film which was not only made on a humongous budget but also a whole lot of hard work was invested. Unfortunately, the film got tanked at the box office and was bombarded with flak. We hear owing to the same reason, Shahrukh Khan has slipped into depression and has been relying on antidepressants.

    Is Shahrukh Khan Not Okay?

    Is Shahrukh Khan Not Okay?

    Journalist Umair Sandhu tweets, "Shocking BREAKING NEWS : As per Insiders from RedChillies, King Khan #ShahrukhKhan is in Severe Depression after Back to Back Flops. He is totally House Bound now. He got Panic Attack as well & also he is using Anti Depressants now a days. Get Well Soon #SRK 👍🤘." [sic]

    Though we can't assure the authenticity of this news, but we hope that SRK is doing fine and may he bounce back to cinema soon. Because we all know that SRK loves his job and he can't be away from it for a long time.

    The Actor Recently Avoided Bumping Into Media

    The Actor Recently Avoided Bumping Into Media

    A few days ago, when Shahrukh Khan attended an event of his own Netflix project, Bard Of Blood, the actor avoided speaking to media. Reportedly, the actor didn't want to be questioned about Zero debacle anymore.

    When SRK Had Talked About Zero Debacle

    When SRK Had Talked About Zero Debacle

    In an interview with China Global Television Network, Shahrukh Khan had said, "When it (Zero) went wrong, I felt bad. That it got rejected by so many people. When you make a film like that for three years and it goes wrong, you did not get depressed or anything but I didn't want to see it.

    I am going to see it after three months. Maybe I will be able to figure out when I am away what went wrong with it."

    Shahrukh Khan Hasn’t Signed Any Film Yet

    Shahrukh Khan Hasn’t Signed Any Film Yet

    Rumours are rife that the actor might collaborate with directors like Rajkumar Hirani and Ali Abbas Zafar but neither the actor not any director has made an official announcement.

    More SHAHRUKH KHAN News

    Read more about: shahrukh khan zero
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 0:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue