Did Shahrukh Khan Get A Panic Attack? The Superstar Is Housebound Now & Popping Antidepressants
Last few years have not been fruitful for Shahrukh Khan as the superstar not only delivered flops but also got slammed by his own fans for not signing the right kind of films. Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, a film which was not only made on a humongous budget but also a whole lot of hard work was invested. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office and received flak from several quarters. We hear owing to the same reason, Shahrukh Khan has slipped into depression and has been relying on antidepressants.
Is Shahrukh Khan Not Okay?
Journalist Umair Sandhu tweets, "Shocking BREAKING NEWS : As per Insiders from RedChillies, King Khan #ShahrukhKhan is in Severe Depression after Back to Back Flops. He is totally House Bound now. He got Panic Attack as well & also he is using Anti Depressants now a days. Get Well Soon #SRK 👍🤘." [sic]
Though we can't assure the authenticity of this news, we hope that SRK is doing fine and will bounce back to cinema soon. Because we all know that SRK loves his job and he can't be away from it for a long time.
The Actor Recently Avoided Bumping Into Media
A few days ago, when Shahrukh Khan attended an event of his own Netflix project, Bard of Blood, the actor avoided speaking to the media. Reportedly, the actor didn't want to be questioned about Zero debacle's anymore.
When SRK Had Talked About Zero's Debacle
In an interview with China Global Television Network, Shahrukh Khan had said, "When it (Zero) went wrong, I felt bad. That it got rejected by so many people. When you make a film like that for three years and it goes wrong, you did not get depressed or anything but I didn't want to see it.
I am going to see it after three months. Maybe I will be able to figure out when I am away what went wrong with it." (sic)
Shahrukh Khan Hasn’t Signed Any Film Yet
Rumours are rife that the actor might collaborate with directors like Rajkumar Hirani and Ali Abbas Zafar but neither the actor nor any director has made an official announcement.