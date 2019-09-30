Did Shahrukh Khan Get Panic Attack? The Superstar Is Housebound Now & Popping Antidepressant Pills

Is Shahrukh Khan Not Okay?

Journalist Umair Sandhu tweets, "Shocking BREAKING NEWS : As per Insiders from RedChillies, King Khan #ShahrukhKhan is in Severe Depression after Back to Back Flops. He is totally House Bound now. He got Panic Attack as well & also he is using Anti Depressants now a days. Get Well Soon #SRK 👍🤘." [sic]

Though we can't assure the authenticity of this news, but we hope that SRK is doing fine and may he bounce back to cinema soon. Because we all know that SRK loves his job and he can't be away from it for a long time.

The Actor Recently Avoided Bumping Into Media

A few days ago, when Shahrukh Khan attended an event of his own Netflix project, Bard Of Blood, the actor avoided speaking to media. Reportedly, the actor didn't want to be questioned about Zero debacle anymore.

When SRK Had Talked About Zero Debacle

In an interview with China Global Television Network, Shahrukh Khan had said, "When it (Zero) went wrong, I felt bad. That it got rejected by so many people. When you make a film like that for three years and it goes wrong, you did not get depressed or anything but I didn't want to see it.

I am going to see it after three months. Maybe I will be able to figure out when I am away what went wrong with it."

Shahrukh Khan Hasn’t Signed Any Film Yet

Rumours are rife that the actor might collaborate with directors like Rajkumar Hirani and Ali Abbas Zafar but neither the actor not any director has made an official announcement.