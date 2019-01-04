English
Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India Will Not Release On Republic Day, To Release A Week Ahead Instead?

    Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India is a one of a kind the audiences have ever seen as the storyline comes as something new, refreshing and unexpected. It also showcases the corruption going on in our education system right now and sheds light that with money, which is the real king, education can be brought at a price.

    The movie was all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019 and going by the latest reports, the film-makers have planned to release Cheat India a week earlier on January 18th and not on Republic Day instead. The film-makers are looking for a solo run at the box office and preponing it helps them achieve their target.

    The film-makers will hold a press conference tomorrow about the release of the movie and a source close to the film opened up by saying to BollywoodHungama,

    "It is obvious that the makers of Cheat India would choose to prepone the release of the their film. See if there is a delay in the release for just a day or even a week, the makers of the film will have to bear additional costs that will be incurred for promotions. However, if the release of the film is preponed, it will not necessarily result in an additional cost."

    The source further commented, "Given the fact that Manikarnika is still in post-production with certain segments of VFX work still remaining to be done, it is certain that the release of the film will be deferred by a week or so. Now if the release of Manikarnika and Cheat India are delayed that would mean both clash at the box office. However, if the release of Cheat India is preponed, it ensures that the film receives an uncluttered and solo release."

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 13:48 [IST]
