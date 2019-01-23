MeToo: Farah Khan No Longer On Talking Terms With Farhan Akhtar For Speaking Against Sajid Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan faced #metoo allegations from multiple women in October 2018. After the allegations, He lost a prestigious project, Housefull 4, that he was directing. Farhan Akhtar, who is Sajid's cousin, condemned and criticised his alleged sexual misconduct on Twitter. He wrote, "I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid's behaviour. I don't know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions.''

It is said that Farah Khan had expected her cousins Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar to lend their support to the family but she got really upset after knowing about Farhan's tweet against Sajid.

Farah Wanted Farhan To Support The Family Talking about the same, a source told India Today, ''Not that Farah expected Farhan to speak in Sajid's support, but being family, the least Farhan and his sister Zoya could've done was to hold Farah's hand during this hour of crisis, or so Farah believed.'' She Was Not Expecting This From Farhan ''Instead, Farhan openly criticised Sajid's conduct on Twitter and described Sajid as a shame to the family.'' Farah Was Shocked The report further stated, ''To add insult to injury, Farhan hosted a party in the same week when Sajid and his family were reeling from the allegations of sexual misconduct, which forced him to opt out of his directorial venture Housefull 4.'' She Will Not Attend Farhan's Wedding ''That really hurt. As things stand now, Farhan's family has dissociated itself completely from Farah and her brother, and if Farhan gets re-married this year, you're unlikely to see Farah dancing at the wedding.''

On the personal front, there are reports that Farhan Akhtar will get married to his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar this year.

