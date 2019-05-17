English
    Cannes: Farah Khan Takes A SLY DIG At Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra While Supporting Hina Khan

    By
    |

    Ever since a senior journalist has mocked at Hina Khan's Cannes 2019 appearance at the red carpet, many celebs and netizens have come out in support of Hina Khan and the latest one is Farah Khan! Farah Khan also rooted for Hina Khan but while supporting the TV actress, she also took a sly dig at B-town actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, who walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival yesterday.

    Here's What Farah Wrote..

    "Iv shot many a times at Chandivali Studios n its a great place !! So proud of you @eyehinakhan.. it's not where we come frm but where we are going that matters!! Hav fun at #CannesFilmFestival2019 ur probably the only one who s there 4 the right reasons.. A film!!"

    Deepika & Priyanka Are Representing Brands

    For the unversed, Deepika has graced the Cannes Film Festival to represent the cosmetic giant L'Oreal, whereas, Priyanka made her début at Cannes and represented Chopard.

    Here's How Netizens Reacted To Farah's Tweet

    @AlizaJF12: "Ohhhoooo ! One strong woman supporting another strong woman. This is the best tweet of the day. Thank you so much Farah Mam. Appreciate it!"

    @hiambuj: "So well said Farah. Others come here to Cannes for Lo'real. Hina his coming here for her début film, Lines. More power to Hina."

    Fans Lionize Farah Khan For Taking A Stand For Hina

    @TheRamshu: "Commendable of you to show such support. Respect to you! Women need to support other women to bring a change in this society!"

    @Sayanti72857112: "Yes mam representing her own film is anyday more prestigious than representing any brand."

    Ahem! Ahem!

    @kuhu_kumar: Loved you for your last line. Savage

    @AnkitaJ61932491: "Actually so well said...most of the B brigade is there for endorsements only..."

    Clearly, Deepika & Priyanka won't be happy with this tweet of Farah Khan!

    Kangana Ranaut's DESI DRAMA At Cannes Film Festival Will Leave You Speechless

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
