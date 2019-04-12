English
    Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's PDA Upsets The Whole Family? Read Details!

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the new love birds in town and their lovey-dovey pictures are all over social media and people are gushing over the images. Just a few months ago, the duo did everything possible to not stand in a picture together and now things are the complete opposite. Their PDA on social media is for everyone to see and the latest beach pictures made a lot of jaws drop. However, it is reported that Farhan Akhtar's family members are not at all happy with what's happening!

    Farhan Akhtar's Family Members Are Not Happy With His PDA!

    "Farhan is a father of two growing-up daughters. He has every right to be happy in life. But this sudden spurt of PDA with his girlfriend is most uncharacteristic. Farhan was never so demonstrative with Adhuna (his first wife). His family is wondering what's gotten into him," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

    Shibani Dandekar's 'Picture Sharing' Habit Has Rubbed Off On Farhan Akhtar?

    Reports state that Farhan Akhtar was never really a 'picture sharing' person on Instagram and Shibani Dandekar was all of that. Maybe her style of sharing pictures has rubbed off on Farhan Akhtar after the duo got in to a relationship and hence the PDA has touched the sky.

    Does Shibani Dandekar Feel Insecure?

    "Perhaps Shibani feels insecure in the relationship. She needs Farhan to let the world know that they are a couple," the source summed it up.

    Farhan Akhtar Doesn't Even Spend Time With His Friends Anymore!

    It is also reported that Farhan Akhtar spends all of his non-working time with Shibani Dandekar and it's been quite a while since his own friends have spent some time with him.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
