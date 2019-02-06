English
    Game Over For Shahrukh Khan After Zero Debacle? Who Will Bring ‘Superstar’ SRK Back To The Race?

    The last film of Shahrukh Khan, Zero didn't perform well at the box office and its failure left SRK and his audience pretty disappointed. Though, his performance was highly praised by the critics but the story line couldn't do justice. SRK is surely not in a very happy phase, work wise So, is it game over for SRK? Read on to know what an insider has to say about the same..

    SRK Is Inundated With Scripts

    An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Shahrukh is reading around 10 scripts currently. While the one with Madhur Bhandarkar is already known, he has also been approached by Andhadun director Sriram Raghavan, Amit Sharma, Amar Kaushik, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others."

    SRK’s Next Is Very Crucial For His Career

    Considering his recent flops, SRK‘s next has to be every bit special. The film should not be hit only business wise but it should also win accolades from the critics.

    What About Don 3 & Rakesh Sharma’s Biopic?

    SRK is also believed to kickstart the shooting of Don 3 by June. However, no official statement is made by the makers yet.

    He was also to commence the shooting of Rakesh Sharma's biopic, Saare Jahan Se Achcha this year, but rumours suggest that he has backed out of the project.

    RK Wants To Work With Hirani

    Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, SRK was quoted as saying, "Aanand sir is someone I'd like to work with again. But I want to make an action film with him. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's fun. It's been a long time since I did his kind of film. He had asked me to do one but I was busy with Zero.

    Amongst the new people, Rajkumar Hirani would be nice to work with."

    What Keeps SRK Going Despite Facing Failure?

    "As an artiste I'm incomplete. If I wasn't, I wouldn't like to work. Why would I wake up in the morning and still try to do something? As an artiste I'm restless. I'm always thinking how I can bring in something new, as an actor and as a producer. If you believe you're complete, then you're boring," said SRK.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
