Has Success Gone To Vicky Kaushal's Head? Directors Claim He Can't See The Ground Below His Feet

Here's What A Director Who Worked With Vicky Kaushal Previously Said...

"I don't think I can get the same actor for the same price. His market has changed. I don't know whether he has changed. But he now hangs around with Karan Johar and his ilk. So I guess they advise him on how to move forward in life, And that's a good thing," said the director to Deccan Chronicle on the condition to remain anonymous.

Vicky Kaushal Can't See The Ground Below Him!

"Vicky now thinks he should be dating Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt. He is climbing up that ladder so fast he can't see the ground below him," said a top-notch director.

Vicky Kaushal Also Broke Up With His Girlfriend Harleen Sethi?

Reports are doing the rounds that Vicky Kaushal has also cut ties with his long-time girlfriend Harleen Sethi. Another report states that Katrina Kaif is driving the wedge between them.

Vicky Kaushal's Upcoming Movies

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming movie Takht, which is a multi-starrer and also features A-listers such as Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others. Vicky will also begin the shoot of Udham Singh, a revolutionary who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Good times ahead for Vicky Kaushal!