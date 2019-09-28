English
    Hindi Remake Of Kill Bill To Have Shahrukh Khan As Antagonist?

    By
    |

    While fans of Shahrukh Khan have been eagerly waiting for his next film, he might be in talks with producer Nikhil Dwivedi for the role of Bill in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Kill Bill. King Khan has been retreating after his last film Zero. While the film failed to create an impact, Shahrukh reportedly took time off to be with his family and kids.

    According to reports on Mid-Day, Dwivedi has bought the rights of Kill Bill and talks are underway with Shahrukh to play the antagonist. Anurag Kashyap is rumoured to be directing the film.

    Kill Bill, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is a classic action Hollywood film that starred Uma Thurman and has been a milestone story of revenge. A source was quoted in Mid-Day, "Nikhil bought the remake rights earlier this year, and now, he is in the process of giving shape to the project. There has been (a) talk about Shahrukh stepping into the role of the antagonist, Bill. This is one of the many films that the actor is considering for his next as he is keen on working with (Anurag) Kashyap. However, the discussions are at the nascent stage. The team has yet to zero in on the leading lady who will breathe life into Thurman's part."

    It will be a huge comeback for SRK as the antagonist in the movie plays a key role. After his initial films like Darr and Baazigar, we might be able to see King Khan playing a baddie.

    Reports suggest that the other characters for the film are yet to be finalised, too.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
