Be Like Zaira Wasim: Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani's Advice To Hindu Actresses

Last Sunday, Zaira Wasim shocked everyone with her decision to quit Bollywood and her decision evoked extreme reactions. The National Award-winning actor said she was not happy with the line of her work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Zaira said the journey has been 'exhausting, to battle my soul for so long' and life was too short yet too long to be at war with oneself.

Now, Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani comes in support of Zaira and says, "Actress Zaira's (Wasim) decision to withdraw from films is praiseworthy. Hindu actresses should also take inspiration from Zaira."

On the work front, Zaira will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink and that will be her last film. The film also features Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles.

When the producer of the film, Sidharth Roy Kapur was asked to react to Zaira's decision to quit Bollywood, he said, "Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month.

"This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always."